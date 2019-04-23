Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAX FINE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



MAX W. FINE

Max W. Fine, whose life's work was to bring universal healthcare to all Americans, died on April 19, 2019, at the age of 92. He was the last survivor of JFK's Medicare Task Force. Fine began his career as a journalist at the United Nations, rising to press secretary for Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold. He answered President Kennedy's call to join his administration at the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. There, a Medicare Task Force was formed and charged with drafting and implementing a new law to provide healthcare to seniors. It was the Medicare Act and became law on July 30, 1965. Within a short time, it proved to be an extraordinary success. While at HEW, Fine was also tasked with desegregating hospitals across the South. In 1968, he was appointed executive director of the newly-formed Committee for National Health Insurance, also known as the "Committee of 100," a diverse group of unions, public health advocates, religious organizations and concerned Americans committed to extending Medicare to Americans of all ages. Fine continued to speak out for universal coverage, appearing at rallies and conferences until just months before his death. Max W. Fine was born on June 1, 1926, in Nashville, TN. His spouse, Naomi, died in 2014. He is survived by a daughter, Jodie Sue Fine, and a son, Robert, both of Bethesda, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Graveside service to be held on Tuesday, April 23, 11 a.m., Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Chesapeake Bay Trust ( Max W. Fine, whose life's work was to bring universal healthcare to all Americans, died on April 19, 2019, at the age of 92. He was the last survivor of JFK's Medicare Task Force. Fine began his career as a journalist at the United Nations, rising to press secretary for Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold. He answered President Kennedy's call to join his administration at the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. There, a Medicare Task Force was formed and charged with drafting and implementing a new law to provide healthcare to seniors. It was the Medicare Act and became law on July 30, 1965. Within a short time, it proved to be an extraordinary success. While at HEW, Fine was also tasked with desegregating hospitals across the South. In 1968, he was appointed executive director of the newly-formed Committee for National Health Insurance, also known as the "Committee of 100," a diverse group of unions, public health advocates, religious organizations and concerned Americans committed to extending Medicare to Americans of all ages. Fine continued to speak out for universal coverage, appearing at rallies and conferences until just months before his death. Max W. Fine was born on June 1, 1926, in Nashville, TN. His spouse, Naomi, died in 2014. He is survived by a daughter, Jodie Sue Fine, and a son, Robert, both of Bethesda, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Graveside service to be held on Tuesday, April 23, 11 a.m., Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Chesapeake Bay Trust ( cbtrust.org ).



Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close