NEUMAN CAPT Max L. Neuman USMC (Ret) A long time resident of Springfield, VA, passed away in the early morning hours of June 15, 2018 at The Terrace, Knollwood Retirement Community in Washington, DC. Max was born on September 7, 1921 in Connersville, Indiana to Walter Neuman and Goldie Helena (Lena) Fread Neuman. He joined the United States Marine Corps in August 1942 serving in the South Pacific during World War II. He was selected for the V12 Program while serving in the South Pacific as a SGT. Max started college at Purdue University and finished after the war at Indiana University using the GI Bill. He was commissioned a 2nd LT in the USMCR in 1949 and was recalled to active duty for the Korean War in 1950. He later augmented to the regular USMC retiring in 1960 on a medical disability as a CAPT. He went on in civilian life to work for the Department of the Navy, retiring in1983. Max was a founding member of American Legion Post 1976 in Annandale, VA and a member of Elmer Timberman Masonic Lodge #54 in Annandale, VA. Max was an avid fisherman enjoying fishing anywhere, but especially in the Outer Banks. He enjoyed golf and bowling and was a competitive player in both sports. Max had one brother, Lloyd, and one sister, Anna E. Neuman Whitaker. He married Janice A. Murray on December 30, 1945. From this union two daughters were born, Ellen (Al) Ackley of Green Cove Springs, FL and Pamela (Mike) Heiney of Las Vegas, NV. Janice pre-deceased Max in July 1982. He married Virginia Finch Bower on October 13, 1984. Virginia pre-deceased Max in December 2001. He was also pre-deceased by his parents, brother and sister. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen and Pam and their husbands; three nephews, Gary (Barbara) Neuman, Mahlon (Tanya) Whitaker and Walt (Brenda) Whitaker; and three stepsons, Albert (Rosalyn) Bower, Ron (Pat) Bower and Mark (Cathy) Bower. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . A Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. A Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery.
