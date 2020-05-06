The Washington Post

MAX SHEINMAN

Max Sheiman  

On May 4, 2020. Husband of the late Shirley. Father of Sarah (Fred) Hoffman, formerly of Washington, DC and Stephen (late Joanne) Sheiman; grandfather of Brett (Lisa) Hoffman and Kelly (Chris) Handrahan; great grandfather of Emma, Jacob, Marley and Cora. Mr. Sheiman was a co-founder and past president of the Philadelphia Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors. Private graveside services to be held in Philadelphia. Contributions in his memory may be made to philaholocaustmemorial.org. Arrangements by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks, Philadelphia, PA.
Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020
