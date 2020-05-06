Max Sheiman
On May 4, 2020. Husband of the late Shirley. Father of Sarah (Fred) Hoffman, formerly of Washington, DC and Stephen (late Joanne) Sheiman; grandfather of Brett (Lisa) Hoffman and Kelly (Chris) Handrahan; great grandfather of Emma, Jacob, Marley and Cora. Mr. Sheiman was a co-founder and past president of the Philadelphia Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors. Private graveside services to be held in Philadelphia. Contributions in his memory may be made to philaholocaustmemorial.org
