Van VALKENBURG Captain Max W. Van Valkenburg US Navy Supply Corps (Ret.) Passed away on February 26, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia after a long illness battling Alzheimer's. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 5, 1931, he grew up in Overbrook, Kansas as the only son of Theodore and Edna Van Valkenburg, who proceeded him in death. He graduated from Overbrook Rural High School, class of 1949, and attended the University of Kansas, graduating with a degree in business in 1954. Immediately upon graduation from KU, Max was commissioned as Ensign in the Navy Supply Corps where he moved up rank to Captain during his 25 year naval career. During his time with the Navy, Max served as Supply Officer aboard the USS Kristina, Comm Serve Lant; Supply Officer USS Denebola, Polaris Material Office Charleston, SC, Freight Terminal Subic Bay, Philippines; Long Beach Supply Depot in California. At the Navy War College, Max earned a master's degree in International Affairs from George Washington University, Supply Officer for the USS San Jose during the Vietnam War , Navy Ships Parts Control Center Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and Supply Officer for the 6th fleet in Naples, Italy. He ended his 25 year naval career at Supply Systems Command in Washington, DC. While in the Navy, he was honored with the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, a two-time National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (Republic of Vietnam), and a two-time recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal. For someone who couldn't swim, he was happiest at sea serving the fleet and his country. Following his retirement from the Navy, Max immediately opened his business, Van Management, Inc., as an owner-operator of his first McDonald's restaurant in Washington, DC. Max was always committed and dedicated to his family, and they were involved from the start, with his son and wife helping establish the business in 1979, growing to as many as 25 restaurants in the Washington, DC metropolitan area at one time, including a restaurant on the Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba where he continued to honor his commitment to the Navy. Later, his daughter and daughter-in-law joined in the family business as well, and he provided opportunities for his granddaughters to help in the office and learn the business as well. During the 40 years of business with his family, Van Management, Inc., has grown to be a flourishing business sustained by his wife and son. With his experience "kicking boxes" in the Supply Corps, Max found the McDonald's business to be a perfect fit for him; the stockrooms were always immaculate. He always knew what was in every box and where it was stored. McDonald's quickly recognized his talents and he served many years on national projects and in a variety of positions within the company. His organization, Van Management, Inc., received a plethora of awards including two Ronald Awards, and McDonald's highest honor of Global Golden Arches Award. He was one of the original board members of the Washington, DC. Ronald McDonald House Charities, and was a member of the Capital Campaign when the first Ronald House became too small and had to be replaced. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Neva (Vann) Van Valkenburg of Arlington, VA; son Jim Van Valkenburg and wife Kim of Oak Hill, VA; and three granddaughters: Dr. Jennifer Lynn Doyle of Columbia, SC, Katie Sue (Van Valkenburg) Rappold and husband, Ben Rappold of Arvada, CO; and Jamie Rae Van Valkenburg of Oak Hill, VA. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Carol Lynn Van Valkenburg of South Riding, VA. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA, followed by a Celebration of Life on Monday, March 4 at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC.Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA, followed by a Celebration of Life on Monday, March 4 at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC. Funeral Home Money and King Funeral Home

