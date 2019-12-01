The Washington Post

MAXIMA PEREZ

Guest Book
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart
3211 Sacred Heart Way, NW
Washington, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:45 PM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart
3211 Sacred Heart Way, NW
Washington, DC
Notice
MAXIMA A. PEREZ (Age 101)  

Passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on November 19, 2019. An 80 year resident of Washington, DC, and a beloved member of many Hispanic organizations, she is survived by her children, Maria De La Cruz, Emilio Perez, Julio Perez, Albert J. Howard; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 3211 Sacred Heart Way, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 5 p.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 6:45 p.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
