MAXIMA A. PEREZ (Age 101)
Passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on November 19, 2019. An 80 year resident of Washington, DC, and a beloved member of many Hispanic organizations, she is survived by her children, Maria De La Cruz, Emilio Perez, Julio Perez, Albert J. Howard; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 3211 Sacred Heart Way, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 5 p.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 6:45 p.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGUIRE.