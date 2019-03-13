MAXIMINO SOLIS "Maxie" (Age 77)
Passed away March 7, 2019 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Beloved husband of Lydia Solis. Devoted and loving father of Michael Solis and late Michelle Hoepfl. Loving grandfather of Anthony, Zachary, Alexandra, Dominic, and Max. Mass will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Sterling, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Maximino Solis at paypal.me/lydiasolis.