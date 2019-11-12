Maxine Howard (Age 102)
Passed away on November 8, 2019. Born July 4, 1917, the youngest of three children of Emil and Hedwig Peterson.
She graduated from the University of Michigan
with a Bachelor of Design degree. She married Murray D. Howard July 28, 1945 and had 40 loving years together before he predeceased her in 1985. They lived in Minnesota where she was active in Alpha Chi Omega and the Episcopal Church. Her love for the PEO Sisterhood of which she was a member for 63 years, led to her becoming President of Minnesota State Chapter. In 2005, Maxine moved to Maryland to be near her only daughter, Deborah. She continued in PEO and was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew's Church. She will be missed by friends, extended family, and especially her daughter. Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525, Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882. A Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 21611 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882. Interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to PEO/Cottey College. Online condolences may be expressed at