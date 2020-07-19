1/1
MAXINE JACKSON
MAXINE HOOVER JACKSON  
Maxine Hoover Jackson, the beloved mother of Duane J. Jackson, adoring grandmother of Nicholas A. Simon and devoted wife of the late Ralph M. Jackson, departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pope Funeral Homes, Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. from 9:30 a.m. until the Private funeral service at 11 a.m. (will be webcasted at www.popefh.com. To honor her lifelong commitment to helping others donations may be made to the following organizations; Shaw University, WDCAC of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and Gethsemane Baptist Church scholarship funds. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Homes.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
