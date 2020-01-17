MAXINE MILLS
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Maxine Mills, 85 of Gaithersburg, MD passed away at her residence. She was born in Washington, DC at Georgetown Hospital on August 7, 1934 to the late Alice Hoagland and Maxwell Coleman. Maxine graduated from Western High in 1952 and attended Marjorie Webster College where she received her Associates degree. She worked for many years as a laboratory researcher in the medical field. Maxine is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Lee Mills; loving children, Andrew Lee Mills, Gregory Donald Mills (Sally Simpson Mills) and Wendy Mills Winingham; grandmother of Holly Mills, Alison Winingham, Brooke Mills, James Mills, Madison Mills and Connor Winingham. She is also survived by a brother Allen Hoagland. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850, www.montgomeryhospice.org
.