Maxine Palmer
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She is survived by her two grandsons, Stephen and DeAngelo Hines; sister, Delores Sanders and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd, Sr. and Effie Palmer; son, Francis D Hines, Jr.; sister, Christine P Lewis and brother, Lloyd Palmer, Jr. Ms. Palmer may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.