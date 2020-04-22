The Washington Post

MAXINE PALMER

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Notice
Maxine Palmer  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She is survived by her two grandsons, Stephen and DeAngelo Hines; sister, Delores Sanders and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd, Sr. and Effie Palmer; son, Francis D Hines, Jr.; sister, Christine P Lewis and brother, Lloyd Palmer, Jr. Ms. Palmer may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2020
