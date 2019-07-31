The Washington Post

Maxine Portch (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-241-7402
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
National Memorial Park
7482 Lee Hwy
Falls Church, DC
Notice
Maxine BYrle Portch  

Maxine Byrle Portch, age 94, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born November 7, 1924 in Pennsylvania to Norman Audley and Erma Walker, she is survived by her children, Larry David Portch, Eric William Portch, Patricia Elaine Taylor, Robin Kathleen Cavanaugh and June Ann Emerson, and her 17 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband David Joseph Portch and her daughter Linda Rae Portch. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Advent Funeral Services, Falls Church, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on July 31, 2019
