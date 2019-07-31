Maxine BYrle Portch
Maxine Byrle Portch, age 94, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born November 7, 1924 in Pennsylvania to Norman Audley and Erma Walker, she is survived by her children, Larry David Portch, Eric William Portch, Patricia Elaine Taylor, Robin Kathleen Cavanaugh and June Ann Emerson, and her 17 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband David Joseph Portch and her daughter Linda Rae Portch. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Advent Funeral Services, Falls Church, VA.