MAXINE SCOTT

Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC
20001
(202)-387-5984
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
206 New York Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
206 New York Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Maxine Eleanor Byrd Scott

On Thursday, November 28, 2019, of Washington, DC peacefully went to be with the Lord. Her memory lives on through her daughters, Dr. Michelle T. Scott, and Melanie A. Scott-Garner (Robert); brother Lawrence Byrd; sister-in-law, Loretta Scott (Roy Scott); godsons, John Crawley and John Daniels; countless nieces, and nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019; viewing 9:30 a.m. and memorial mass 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Holy Redeemer Church Capital Campaign. Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
