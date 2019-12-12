Maxine Eleanor Byrd Scott
On Thursday, November 28, 2019, of Washington, DC peacefully went to be with the Lord. Her memory lives on through her daughters, Dr. Michelle T. Scott, and Melanie A. Scott-Garner (Robert); brother Lawrence Byrd; sister-in-law, Loretta Scott (Roy Scott); godsons, John Crawley and John Daniels; countless nieces, and nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019; viewing 9:30 a.m. and memorial mass 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Holy Redeemer Church Capital Campaign. Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.