MAY NEE (1933 - 2020)
MAY OY NEE (Age 86)  

Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Frederick Nee, devoted mother of Susan Nee (Craig Hendrix), Sandra Nee-Jackson (Stanley Jackson), Pamela Nee (Steven Babin), Eric Nee, and Randall (Rachel) Nee; loving sister of May Jean Wildgrube and godmother of Nathan Wildgrube; dear grandmother of Christine (Christian) Hedrich, Elizabeth (Roshn) Varghese, Stephen Hendrix, Matthew Nee, Heather Babin, and Elena Nee; adored great grandmother of Anna Varghese. Preceded in death by her parents Louie How and Huie Shee Louie, and her siblings, Louie Jeung, Tuck Louie, May Soon Wong, May Yee Louie, George Louie, and Henry Louie. A public celebration of her life will be at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
