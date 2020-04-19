MAY SAVAGE (Age 97)
On Monday, April 13, 2020, MAY SAVAGE of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Norton Savage. Devoted mother of David Savage, Jeffrey Savage (Maxine Cohen), Cynthia Savage (Steve Mains) and the late Robert Savage. Cherished grandmother of Sonya Savage. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Graveside funeral services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington's Abraham and Anna L. Shulman Child Day Care Fund or Morris and Sonia Savage Memorial Fund for Senior Adult Education Programs.