MAY HELENA STRITE
(Age 80)
On Sunday, October 20, 2019 passed away peacefully at home in Vienna, VA. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Earl Strite. She is survived by her loving daughter, Michelle (Tom) Fry of Vienna, VA; son, Scott (Colleen) Strite of Purcellville, VA; grandchildren, Trisha Fry, Patrick Strite, Ann Fry, and Hagan Strite. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 37730 St. Francis Court, Purcellville, VA on Monday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Private family interment to follow later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at