The Washington Post

MAY STRITE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAY STRITE.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
37730 St. Francis Court
Purcellville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MAY HELENA STRITE  
(Age 80)  

On Sunday, October 20, 2019 passed away peacefully at home in Vienna, VA. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Earl Strite. She is survived by her loving daughter, Michelle (Tom) Fry of Vienna, VA; son, Scott (Colleen) Strite of Purcellville, VA; grandchildren, Trisha Fry, Patrick Strite, Ann Fry, and Hagan Strite. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 37730 St. Francis Court, Purcellville, VA on Monday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Private family interment to follow later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.