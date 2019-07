MAYA EMANI DANCY

May 4, 2002 - July 14, 2017



Two years ago today,

Heaven gained a very special Angel.

My life has not been the same

without you by my side,

On the day you departed this earth

a part of me also died.

There's a pain in my heart

that never goes away,

But God continues to give me strength

to make it through each day.

You'll always hold a special place in my heart that no one could ever fill,

My daughter, my love, my Maya....

I miss you and love you still.

~ Mommy