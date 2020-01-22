

Maycie Rayla Kuehl Beckner



Of Kensington, formerly of Rockville, MD, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Maycie was an exemplary Navy wife, amazing mom and granny. She was greathearted, generous, mischievous and always ready to start (or join in) any high jinks, shenanigans or monkey business. She had an array of costumes she would don for just the right occasion. Rarely sitting in her seat, she spent much of the annual Army Navy football game posing and prancing about dressed from head to toe as the Navy goat. She was the Easter Bunny (sorry kids, that was granny in the suit); Daffy Duck, an old sea captain and many more. Dad always said he had "five kids" (they were four of us), but mom was just as much a kid as we were. We will miss her fun-loving, prankster spirit as well as her amazing generosity. We will find homes for all of your rubber snakes and spiders that frightened the many unsuspecting.

Beloved wife of the late William McCarty Beckner; loving mother of Christine Lynn Coppa of Amherst, NH, Katherine Elizabeth Sault of Rockville, MD, Barbara Marie Beckner of Centennial, CO and William McCarty Beckner, Jr. of North Potomac, MD; devoted grandmother of Kelly Sault, George Sault, Victoria Sault, Calvin Lovato, William Lovato, Katie Waggoneer, Melissa Mueller, Patricia Blake, Lauren Magnin and Lindsay Egan; great grandmother of Rylee Magnin, Ryker Magnin and Alison Egan; Kai Blake, Riley Mueller, Zach Mueller , sister of John Kuehl.

A graveside service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on-line at www.nmcrs.org or by mail NMCRS, 875 N.Randolph St., #224, Arlington, VA 22203.

