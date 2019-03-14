MAYDELL GREENE "Granni"
(Age 79)
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Maydell received her wings at Fort Washington Hospital. She was the loving wife of Otto Greene and devoted mother of Donald (Lois) Fisher, James T. Fisher, Jr., Quinton Fisher, Melvin Fisher, Marvin Fisher, Ronell (Andrea) Fisher, and Angela (Albert) Matthews. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, 13 step children, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.