

MAYME HUDSON

CARMICHAEL VINEYARD



On Monday, December 23, 2019, Mayme Hudson Carmichael Vineyard, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 84.

Mayme Hudson Carmichael was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 30, 1935 to Mr. and Mrs. H.H. and Lucy B. Carmichael. She was one of ten siblings. Mayme graduated from Carter High School and went on to attend Business College in Knoxville, TN. Mayme would go on to receive an Associates Degree after moving to Maryland. She had a successful career in the Title Insurance Business starting as a Paralegal and Title Examiner. She would eventually work her way up, becoming an officer in the business.

While in Business College, Hudson took a chance on asking "silly" Maurice (Jack) Vineyard, a classmate, to a Sadie Hawkins Dance. Fortunately, Jack said yes, and a life long love story began.

Hudson and Jack were married 64 years until his passing on August 18th, 2019. For 42 years of their marriage Hudson also served in the role of being a Minister's Wife. She served, alongside her husband with grace, love and quiet strength. She was loved by so many friends and parishioners.

After she and Jack retired, they had over 20 beautiful years together. They moved to Hedgesville, West Virginia where Hudson received her Real Estate license and enjoyed selling homes in "The Woods." Their favorite place.

Mayme Hudson was the best Mom anyone could have. She perfected her role as Mom Mom to her great joys. Hudson is survived by her son Stephen Vineyard and wife Lucy, their daughter Shannon (Vineyard) and husband Michael Priddy, and grandchildren, Tifini, Shane, Blake, Brooke and Brock.