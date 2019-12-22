

Mazaline Baird "Mike"



On Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded in her home by her family who adored her, Mazaline "Mike" Baird passed peacefully at age 97. Mike leaves behind her daughter, Michele Williams, her granddaughter, Kafi Hunt Grigsby, and her great-grandson, Grayson Marshall Grigsby, as well as many nieces and nephews. She holds a special place in the hearts of Darryl Dent, Maritha Gay, Judy Hines and Randy Harrison. Mike was revered by her friends and family and will be missed every day by the people who loved her. On Sunday, January 12, 2020, there will be a party to celebrate her life well lived. For details, please contact the family.