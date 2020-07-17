McARTHUR WHITAKER

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Regina Whitaker. Also survived by two sons, Kenneth Whitaker (Suzanne) and Michael Bolden; three daughters, Rita Clarke (Anthony), Connie Johnson (Victor) and Karen Thorpe (Earl); eight grandchildren; two great-gandchildren; two brothers, Robert Lee Whitaker Jr. (Linda) and Larry Whitaker (Evelyn) and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Services by HODGES & EDWARDS.