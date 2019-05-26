McKINLEY CRUDUP
November 28, 1926 ~ May 20, 2019
Departed this life on May 20, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Callie L. Crudup; loving children, James (Sandra), Carolyn (Al), Patricia, Terriann and Sonya and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his children, Vondale and Orlando. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Avenue, SE. Interment Private.