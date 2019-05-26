The Washington Post

McKINLEY CRUDUP (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2498 Alabama Avenue
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2498 Alabama Avenue
McKINLEY CRUDUP  
November 28, 1926 ~ May 20, 2019  

Departed this life on May 20, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Callie L. Crudup; loving children, James (Sandra), Carolyn (Al), Patricia, Terriann and Sonya and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his children, Vondale and Orlando. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Avenue, SE. Interment Private.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
