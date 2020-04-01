

McLean Marie Avery

November 29, 1930 - March 21, 2020



McLean Marie Avery, 89, of Washington, DC entered into eternal rest on Saturday March 21, 2020. She was born to the late Carrie Jenkins-Lawson and James Jones in Patterson, GA on November 29, 1930. McLean graduated from Center High School - Waycross, GA in 1947; Brewster Hospital School of Nursing - Jacksonville, FL in 1952 and Dillard University's Flint Goodridge Hospital School of Anesthesia - New Orleans, LA in 1960. She worked at Howard University Hospital from 1961-1991 as a C.R.N.A and Chief Nurse Anesthetist. McLean is survived by her children, Dellaoise Saunders, Joseph Avery, III (Janet), Ginia Avery and Loretta Pete (Jamal); her sister Annie Ruth Wrights; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and close friends. A celebration of the life and legacy of McLean Avery will be held at a later date. The family will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be sent to McLean Avery at her home. This will provide scholarships to Howard University and Nineteenth Street Baptist Church. Arrangements by Marshall March Funeral Home, 4217 9th St. NW, Washington, DC.