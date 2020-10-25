1/
MCRINNA DESHEILD
Mcrinna DeShield (Age 74)  
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Francis L. M. Horton, Jr (Aliyah N. Horton, daughter-in-law); grandmother of Troy Francis Horton and Trevor Winston Horton. Predeceased by her siblings McKinley A. DeShield, Jr., Leonard T. DeShield, Sr., Frances D. Freeman, Perrine S. DeShield, Charles A. DeShield, Fred R. DeShield, Sr. and Cyrus T. DeShield. Also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and god-children. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck and Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
