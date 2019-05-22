McVay A. Washington, Jr.
Departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019. McVay leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 21 years, Helen Southerland Washington; his children, Tonya (Shelton), Darryl, Calvin, Delanta (Benetrease), Kimberly, Veletta, Chevelle, Brian, Darren and Rodney (Shanta); two sisters; one brother; six sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. On Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Mt. Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.