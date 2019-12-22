MEETA S. BROWN (Age 92)
Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Stockbridge, GA. Born and raised, Washington, DC.
Graduated Dunbar High School, 1944. Graduated Howard University, 1948. Married, 1949 to the late Albert J. Brown. Retired after 32-years, supply management, Bolling Air Force Base and Walter Reed Medical Center.
Meeta resided in Georgia from 1998 until her death.
She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren. and two great-grandchildren.
Life Celebration, January in Georgia.