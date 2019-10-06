Dr. MEGHAN GENELLE JACKSON THOMPSON, M.D. (Age 41)
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Dr. Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson, a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest. Meghan is survived by her devoted husband, Khalil; her darling daughter, Olivia Grace; her loving parents, Dr. Anthony Jackson, Sr. and Ms. Berthen Purchase; her brothers, Marcus Hall, Kerry Hall, and Anthony Jackson, Jr; her in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Oswald Thompson, Hakim Thompson (Lauren), and Jihan Myers (Heter); as well as a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by McGUIRE.