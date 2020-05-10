Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Mehmet Arif Eragan. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

ERAGAN Dr. Mehmet Arif Eragan June 2, 1927 - April 4, 2020 Dr. Mehmet Arif Eragan, age 92, a physician in Internal Medicine and Allergy & Immunology, who practiced in Northern Virginia for 25 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia. Mehmet Arif Eragan was born June 2, 1927, at Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey to Naveknaz and Ahmet Recai Eragan. After graduating from Istanbul Medical University, in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1955, he traveled to the United States where he completed residencies in Internal Medicine at the Maricopa County General Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona and Allergy & Immunology at the Colorado National Jewish Hospital in Denver, Colorado. In 1961, Dr. Eragan returned to Turkey. In 1962, he traveled to Quebec, Canada for a fellowship in Internal Medicine & Cardiology. In Quebec, he met a young nurse, and the love of his life Suzanne Begin of Hull, Quebec City, Canada. They were married in 1964 and initially settled in Phoenix, Arizona where Dr. Eragan completed a Fellowship in Cardiology. In 1971, they relocated to Northern Virginia where he established a private practice in Internal Medicine and Allergy and Immunology in Alexandria, Virginia. In later years, with his wife working at his side, Dr. Eragan limited his practice to Allergy & Immunology until his retirement in 1995. He was beloved and respected by his family, friends, colleagues and patients for a life defined by deep intelligence, compassion and integrity. Dr. Eragan's career reflected a deep personal commitment to improving health care outcomes for each patient in his care. He possessed quiet empathy and was valued as a thoughtful mentor and advisor to many colleagues and friends. Dr. Eragan was also known for his love of the opera, the symphony and the hundreds of azaleas and hydrangea plants that adorned their waterfront paradise on Lake Barcroft. He was preceded in death by his sister Maide Eragan Gomecli, of Ankara, Turkey and his beloved parents. Dr. Eragan is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years Suzanne Eragan of Alexandria, Virginia; his niece Tulin Gomecli Olcay, brother-in-law, Ozdeniz Olcay; nephews Hakan Olcay (Gonca) and Haluk Olcay (Deniz) and great-niece Nehir Olcay. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marthe (Gilles) Begin Robitaille; and niece, Maude Robitaille of Quebec City, Canada. Each of these he loved and touched dearly. A private family internment took place at Fairfax Memorial Cemetery, in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday, April 10, 2020. A memorial service gathering friends and family will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites family and friends to make memorial contributions in Dr. Eragan's name be made to: The Friends of Music - The Mason School of Music or the Medical Shield Project/110086 MIX for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Support, George Mason University Foundation, Fairfax, Virginia, 4100 University Drive, MS 1A3, Fairfax, Virginia 22030.

