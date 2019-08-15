MEIGAN JONAS-WELCOME
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, beloved wife of the late Patrick Welcome; mother of Gary Welcome passed away. She is survived by two sisters, Dr. Elise Brathwaite and Dr. Valerie Herndon; and one brother, Lloyd Jonas and many other relatives and friends. On Friday, August 16, 2019, viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until service of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse Ministries International, 10727 Tucker St, Beltsville, MD. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. We will miss her beyond words. May she rest in peace. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins