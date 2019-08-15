The Washington Post

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lighthouse Ministries International
10727 Tucker St
Beltsville, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Lighthouse Ministries International
10727 Tucker St
Beltsville, MD
View Map
Notice
MEIGAN JONAS-WELCOME  

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, beloved wife of the late Patrick Welcome; mother of Gary Welcome passed away. She is survived by two sisters, Dr. Elise Brathwaite and Dr. Valerie Herndon; and one brother, Lloyd Jonas and many other relatives and friends. On Friday, August 16, 2019, viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until service of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse Ministries International, 10727 Tucker St, Beltsville, MD. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. We will miss her beyond words. May she rest in peace. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300