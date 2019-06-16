

MEIR FLAISHER (Age 76)



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13 2019 at the Hebrew Home in Rockville, Maryland. Born on May 30, 1943 in Orsk, Russia, he settled with his parents in Israel after World War II. He spent his childhood on Kibbutz Givat HaShlosha near Tel Aviv with his parents Joseph and Faye and siblings Malca Dorot (formerly Fleischer) and Moti Fleischer. After serving as a lieutenant in the Six Days War, Meir moved to the U.S. where he raised a family and owned a successful metal plating business in Adams Morgan, DC. On January 9, 2005 he married Roberta Bass with whom he spent 15 wonderful years of marriage in Rockville and Ocean City, Maryland. Meir nourished those around him with his unconditional love, easy going demeanor and playful humor. Meir is survived by his wife Roberta; his children Ari Flaisher (Jennifer), Holly Flaisher Powers (Greg) and Karyn Basle; his grandchildren Franklin Powers, Asher Powers, Mason Powers, Libby Flaisher, Jonah Flaisher, Ryan Owens, Nicholas Basle; his great-granddaughter Emily Star Owens; and siblings Malca and Moti. Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 16, 12:00 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be observing Shiva on Sunday after the graveside funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington.

