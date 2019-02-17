Notice Guest Book View Sign



Melanie Farquharson Goddard Brose July 6, 1966 - February 13, 2019

Beloved wife of Robert Brose, was struck down by a falling tree limb in one of her gardens during the ice storm of February 12, 2019. Persevering through the cruelty of others in her youth, and rare medical conditions in later life, her great kindness, beauty and intellect were never diminished. A graduate of the St. Agnes preparatory school in Alexandria, Melanie went on to Cornell University where she earned her BS in zoology. She continued study at universities including Suzhou University, Beloved wife of Robert Brose, was struck down by a falling tree limb in one of her gardens during the ice storm of February 12, 2019. Persevering through the cruelty of others in her youth, and rare medical conditions in later life, her great kindness, beauty and intellect were never diminished. A graduate of the St. Agnes preparatory school in Alexandria, Melanie went on to Cornell University where she earned her BS in zoology. She continued study at universities including Suzhou University, Harvard University , and the Duke University Marine Lab, where she was an invited speaker and participated in field research. Her career included roles as Registrar of the Nashville Zoo, USFWS wildlife biologist, and independent consultant to the Smithsonian Institution. Melanie also volunteered in veterinary hospitals for many years where she helped rescue and heal creatures ranging from snakes to snow leopards - one of her favorites. She was an accomplished automobile driver, mountain biker, and swimmer, played both the piano and the Koto, and performed onstage several times with the Washington Toho Koto Society. She traveled extensively throughout the US, and to Australia, Canada, China, Japan, and Switzerland. Melanie reveled in the varied people, art, and nature of the world, and incorporated her insights in writing, which she came to view as her true calling. Remembered fondly by many, Melanie is survived by her husband, his parents David and Barbara Brose; her brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Winnie; and by Ken, the father of her lifelong friend Liz Withers, who, with his wife Myra, loved and respected her always. Funds are being established in Melanie's memory to publish her writing, and to support studies in research areas she had planned to pursue. Information on these funds, and on a service to honor Melanie, will be posted to the website of the Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, Virginia in coming days.

