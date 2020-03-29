

MELANIE JEAN BRYANT



On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Melanie Jean Bryant, age 70, passed away suddenly in Washington, DC. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 10, 1950, to Richard and Mabel Filer. Melanie attended Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, where she played violin in the orchestra, and Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

She worked for 14 years with the U.S. Office of Education as a management analyst. After her children were born, she became a full-time mother and homemaker. She helped out at the Epworth United Methodist Church preschool and her children's elementary schools, and she was a strong advocate for early childhood education. She had a sharp and subtle sense of humor and a deep love of nature, wildlife, and music.

Respected and loved by her family and friends, she was a devoted and caring woman and will be greatly missed.

Beloved wife of 37 years to Charles H. Bryant, Jr.; loving mother of Emily Lotto (William) and Todd Bryant (Lisa); loving grandmother of Jack, Chloe Mabel, and Max Bryant; and loving sister to the Rev. Diana Ley and the late Mark M. Filer.

A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Melanie's name to the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children's Media. https://fredrogerscenter.org

Arrangements by Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. Please view and sign the guestbook at: