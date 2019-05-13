Melanie Lee Miller (Age 66)
Melanie Lee Yorker Miller, a resident of Boise, ID passed away April 12, 2019 from metastatic breast cancer
which she faced with extraordinary grace and strength. She was a dedicated spouse, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a cherished friend to many. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Melanie started her professional life as a 4-H Extension Agent on Indian reservations in Idaho, where she met her husband, Sam Miller, whose work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs brought them to the Washington, DC area in 1981. Melanie served in senior public relations positions for trade associations in the peanut, food safety, tuna and sugar industries for close to 30 years. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria, VA and a past president of The Charter 100 DC, an organization that recognizes accomplished women. In 2010, Melanie and Sam moved to Boise, ID.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, the beloved Allred Family; daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Jason; and four grandchildren; and members of the Miller family across the country; stepdaughter; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
All of us will remember her strong spirit, optimism, and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise, ID. Condolences emailed to [email protected]
will be shared with family. Contributions in memory of Melanie can be made to METAvivor, an organization that provides research funding for metastatic cancer at www.metavivor.org
.