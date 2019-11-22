MELBA RUTH CROSON (Age 99)
Passed away on November 15, 2019 in Tappahannock, Virginia. Born in Washington DC, on September 27, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Arch and Almeda Hudson. Melba is survived by her son Gary (Joan), Sister Donna Nichols, Grandsons Christopher, Joseph, Jimmy Croson and Granddaughter Laura Brooks and four Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband James Stanley Croson, Sr., her son James Stanley Croson, Jr., and brother, Norman Hudson. Visitation will be held at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 1:45 p.m.