

MELISSA ANN KAHN

June 26, 2964 - April 16, 2019



Beloved life partner, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother and loyal lifelong friend known to those who loved her as Big MAK, Merlissa, Missy and Sissy. She passed away after a brief illness while traveling with family in the GalÁpagos Islands. Her low key manner belied a "still waters run deep" beauty and wry humor punctuated by a hearty laugh. She loved exploring the best restaurants in the DC area and quietly built communities around her, often holding court at the local Starbucks and lobby of her apartment building. She traveled the world following the professional tennis circuit. A skilled athlete in her own right, Melissa's passion for playing tennis spanned 48 years and culminated with a recent national title for the amateur team she captained. She attended every Wizards game with Terrence Petty, Sr., her adoring life partner of over three decades. She doted on her extended family and is survived by Terrence Petty, Sr., mother Susan Pearce and partner Howard Newman, sister Julie Kahn, step mother, Arlene Kahn, step brothers, Eric and Stuart Sheldon, step daughter Bridgett Creach and husband Jamie, step son Terrence Petty, Jr. and wife Rachel and beautiful grandchildren, India, Jayden, London, Jordan, Brooklyn, Zoey and Isaiah. She was predeceased by her father Albert H. Kahn. There will be a celebration of her life later in the year.