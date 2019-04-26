Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELISSA SHOREY. View Sign Service Information Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Rd Ballston Lake , NY 12019 (518)-399-5022 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Rd Ballston Lake , NY 12019 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Calvary Episcopal Church 85 Lakehill Road Burnt Hills , NY View Map Send Flowers Notice

SHOREY MELISSA SHOREY A brilliant mind, beautiful spirit and bright light left us all too suddenly. Our beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Melissa Ryerson "Missy" Shorey, age 47, left this earthly world unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born on Flag Day in 1971 in Mobile, Alabama and was the apple of her parent's eyes. She was a graduate of Countryside High School in Clearwater, FL where she was a friend to all and worked hard to earn the trust of her classmates in order to best represent them as both Junior and Senior Class President. After graduation, Missy went on to study at the University of Florida where she completed her Bachelor's degree in political science. Missy was inspired by education and later earned her MBA from American University in Washington, DC. She married the love of her life, Marc J. Himelhoch on May 26, 2012 and together they lived happily in Dallas Texas. Melissa was an electric force who completed five internships over the course of five years on Capital Hill. She worked with devotion for the United States Senate Joint Economic Committee. She was the first woman elected to the Dallas County Republican Committee chairwoman and was also the National Executive Director of Maggie's List. Missy was a purpose driven woman of substance who was known and loved by all. She ran her successful company, Shorey Public Relations with pride for several years in Saratoga Springs, New York and most recently in Dallas, Texas. Survivors in addition to her husband include her parents, Lynne and Daniel Shorey; her sister, Christina (David) Kay, her mother and father-in-law, Paul and Marcia Himelhoch, her brother-in-laws, Howard Himelhoch and Scott Himelhoch; nieces and nephews, Charlotte Kay, Alena Kay, Rachel, Wesley, Alexandra, Christina and William. All are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. A memorial service will be celebrated by the Rev. Marian Sive on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 85 Lakehill Road, Burnt Hills, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Maggie's List, 6675 Weeping Willow Way, Tallahassee, Florida, 32331. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Missy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com

