MELVA RHEE HALL
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Melva R. Hall of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Letria T. Hall; son, Leroy Hall; step-daughter, Janeane Goldsmith; seven grandchildren, Courtnee Bennett, Tiana, Laila, Anaiyah, Travon, Brian and Amir Hall; two step-grandchildren, Miya and Tavon Goldsmith; three great-grandchildren. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thurday, May 30, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 15 49th Place NE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Laurel, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.