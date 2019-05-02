

MELVIN WILBERFORCE BOLDEN, JR. (Age 77)



On Monday, April 15, 2019, Melvin W. Wilberforce Jr., beloved father, passed away. He is survived by his son, Melvin W. Bolden III and his daughter, Danielle Bolden and a host of family members and close friends. As an attorney, he worked for the Office of the Attorney General, formerly Office of the Corporation Counsel, for three decades. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the New Hope A.M. E. Church at 12310 Washington Square, Waldorf MD 20601. Viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Interment to be held afterwards at Heritage Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mr. Bolden's name to the Morgan State University Foundation.