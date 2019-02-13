MELVIN BROWN

MELVIN PAYNE BROWN  

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Melvin Payne Brown of Montgomery Village Maryland, a Korean War veteran and beloved husband of the late Ayako Ito Brown; father of Teri J. Brown; father-in-law of Lawrence J. Prograis, Jr.; and brother of Belva Jean Griffin and the late Laura Mae Smith (Vancouver, Washington). He is survived by a niece (Rita Griffin Dietz), nephews (Kinney Smith, Ralph Griffin, Robert Griffin, Alim Abdul Jabbar, and Gregory Smith), step-grandchildren (Lawrence J. Prograis III, Shannon S. Prograis, Anthony Paul Prograis) and a host of grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends may call at COLLINS FUNERAL HOME, 500 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring, MD Friday, February 15, 2019 7 to 9 p.m. A graveside service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery to be scheduled.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2019
