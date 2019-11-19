Melvin D. Burwell
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Melvin D. Burwell entered into eternal rest. He was the loving father of Darius Burwell. He is also survived by two devoted siblings, Alvin (Patricia) Burwell and a LilliAnn Williams, a special niece Desiree (Edward) Dansan-Savwoir, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 215 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.