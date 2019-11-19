The Washington Post

MELVIN BURWELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELVIN BURWELL.
Service Information
Bianchi Funeral Service
814 Upshur St Nw
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-529-5579
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
215 Rhode Island Ave. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
215 Rhode Island Ave. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Melvin D. Burwell  

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Melvin D. Burwell entered into eternal rest. He was the loving father of Darius Burwell. He is also survived by two devoted siblings, Alvin (Patricia) Burwell and a LilliAnn Williams, a special niece Desiree (Edward) Dansan-Savwoir, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 215 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.