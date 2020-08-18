MELVIN GARBOW



Melvin C. Garbow

Of Washington, DC, passed peacefully August 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dene Garbow (nee Yalowitz); son Avi Garbow; daughter, Rachel Garbow Monroe; daughter-in-law, Nancy Anderson; son-in-law Joel Monroe; and his treasured grandchildren Audrey, Danny, Dylan, Ben, Tai and Cady. Mel grew up in Chicago, IL, moved to Washington, DC, while in the Navy, and after working at the Bethesda Naval Medical Center he embarked on a long and illustrious career as a partner at Arnold & Porter law firm. Mel cherished his work, was inquisitive about everything, loved the traditions of his Jewish faith, and always pressed for a more just world. He was the consummate teacher and student, and enriched the lives of so many whose paths he crossed. Above all, Mel loved his family and friends. Of all his life's accomplishments, of which there are many, he was most proud of his children and especially his six grandchildren, who are writing their own life's stories guided by Grandpa Mel's loving hand and wisdom. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Melvin's memory to Agudas Achim Congregation, Alexandria, VA or the Arava Institute of the Jewish National Fund.



