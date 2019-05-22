MELVIN LEROY HILL
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 13, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia D Hill and Donna M Landrum Hill; devoted friends, Ruth J. and Frederick M. Elliott; one daughter-in-law, Terea Rollins Hill; two sisters, Evelyn Hill and Emily Hill; three brothers, William Hill, Albert Hill and Harry Hill; a sister-in-law, Bernice L. Williams; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life for Mr. Hill will be at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.