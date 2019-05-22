The Washington Post

MELVIN HILL

Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
MELVIN LEROY HILL  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 13, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia D Hill and Donna M Landrum Hill; devoted friends, Ruth J. and Frederick M. Elliott; one daughter-in-law, Terea Rollins Hill; two sisters, Evelyn Hill and Emily Hill; three brothers, William Hill, Albert Hill and Harry Hill; a sister-in-law, Bernice L. Williams; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life for Mr. Hill will be at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
