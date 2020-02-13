MELVIN LEVINE
On February 11, 2020, Melvin Levine, beloved husband and high school sweetheart of Bootie (Evelyn) Levine, passed away. Mel was born on February 9, 1934, to the late Dorothy and Louis Levine. He also leaves behind his brother Perry (Eileen); children Mitchell (Mira), Barry (Elaine), Shellie (Frank), Matthew (Stevie); 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also mourned by wonderful friends too numerous to count. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home (11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD). Interment to follow at King David Cemetery in Falls Church, VA at 1 p.m. The family will be receiving mid-afternoon Sunday and observing Shiva at sundown, both at Clubhouse I, Maryland Room, Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD.