

MELVIN MEIR JANIS



On Saturday, April 27, 2019, MELVIN M. JANIS of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Mona Woorman Janis; loving father of Talila Rebecca Cook; dear brother of Michael (Ophra) Eytan, Hannah (Avroom), Rafi (Marijke) and the late Louis Janis; cherished grandfather of Allene and Isabella Burdelas. Loving son of the late Ruth Schreiber of Kibbutz Heftsiba, Israel; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Israel. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will begin immediately following the service at the home of Martin and Marylin Woorman and on Wednesday and Thursday at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kensington Club-JSSA or to Holy Cross Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001