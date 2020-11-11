1/
Melvin Page
1928 - 2020
Melvin Stewart Page  
Melvin S. Page, age 92, of Hyattsville, MD, died peacefully in his home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Melvin proudly served his country in the US Navy, was a career DC Firefighter and most notably, a master carpenter and owner of Page Contracting Inc. in Hyattsville, MD. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, in 2017 after 69 years of loving marriage. He is survived by his son, Michael and wife, Sharon; daughter, Joanne McGehrin and husband, Martin; son, Tom and wife, Phyllis; 12 grandchildren, Bobby, April Tomascik, Brian (April), Chris, Luke (Angel), Kara Kirby (Bobby), Jessica Sullivan (Miles), Melanie, Matt (Megan), Kevin, Emily Pagliaro (John) and Kyle (Amanda); seven great-grandchildren, Danny, Samantha, Arden, Finley, Charlotte, Evelyn and Nolan; and brother Ted. He was preceded in death by two sons, David and Stephen, and his brother, Eugene. Funeral mass and internment are limited to immediate family. Please contact Joanne if you'd like instructions for viewing video of service and slide show. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.www.gaschs.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
