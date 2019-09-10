Melvin L. Rutt
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Melvin L. Rutt of Potomac, MD passed. Beloved husband of Frances Rutt; loving father of Joseph (Barbara Boroson) and Helen (Gil Ohana); cherished grandfather of Sam, Leana, Jacob and Nathan; and adored brother of Jack (Bobbi). Special thanks to caregivers Mary, Veronique and Jobe. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Council for the Aging in MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.