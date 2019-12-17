MELVIN VERNON SCOTT (Age 84)
"Scotty"
Ret. MPD Detective Morals Division
Departed peacefully on December 12, 2019. Survived by his children, Cynthia, Melvin, April and Karen Scott; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, as well as a host of cousins and lifelong friends. Viewing will be held Friday, December 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20012, also on Saturday, December 21 from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 727 5th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment private.