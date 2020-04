MELVIN SIEGEL



Melvin Siegel, age 85, died on April 16, 2020 in Rockville, MD. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce (Jo), daughters, Leslie Siegel of Alameda, CA, Robin Siegel of Mount Solon, VA, and granddaughter, Kayla Jade Siegel.

Contributions in his honor can be made to the and Casey House Montgomery Hospice.

A celebration of Mel's life will be held at a future date.