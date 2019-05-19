The Washington Post

MELVIN SPANN

Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 16th Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 16th Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Passed away on May 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Spann and his devoted children, Melvin K. Spann and Monica (Therman) Spann. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Melvin J. Spann, Jaida Spann, and Therman Hawkins, III; brother, John Spann and sister, Dorothy Brent. Mel earned his undergraduate degree at Howard University and Masters and PhD from American University, where he became an Adjunct Professor. His early career was spent at FDA followed by NIH National Library of Medicine. While at NLM, Mel earned many awards and established several programs to strengthen the capacity of Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the use of scientific information resource. He was appointed Associate Director in 1995. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011.

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
