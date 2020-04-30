

MELVIN C. THOMAS, JR. "Mel"



Melvin "Mel" C. Thomas, Jr. died unexpectedly of complications from multiple sclerosis at North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation in Glen Burnie, Maryland on April 24, 2020 one month from his 76th birthday. He was born on May 26, 1944 to Melvin C. Thomas, Sr. and Sylvia M. Thomas. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Patricia Ann Thomas.

In 1966 he graduated from Franklin and Marshall College where he was a star at football and lacrosse. In 1969, he got his law degree from Northwestern University , and subsequently his Master of Laws from Georgetown University. He served several years in the early 1970s in the Legislation and Regulations Branch of Chief Counsel. After a brief stint with Hunton and Williams, the law firm of former IRS commissioner Johnnie Walters, Mel returned to government service. From April 1, 1976 to March 31, 2009 he was legislation counsel and senior legislation counsel on the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation. It amused him that he began and finished on April Fool's Day. Mel was an avid boater and fisherman until his long battle with multiple sclerosis made these activities impossible for him.

Among Mel's many sub-specialties in taxation were financial products, financial institutions, and trusts, including real estate investment trusts. He was well known and well respected as an "extraordinarily important member of the JCT staff," known as a lawyer's lawyer and the epitome of a devoted public servant.

Mel is survived by his sister Charlotte M. Laird and his brother John C. Thomas, a niece Judith T. Miller and two nephews John L. Laird and John R. Thomas. Arrangements are being made by Stallings Funeral Home in Pasadena, MD and burial will be at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Glenwood, MD at 1PM on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, only family will attend. A celebration of life is planned for a future date. Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.